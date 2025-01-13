Making the most of winter weather with World of Winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter could be just cold and dreary. The next two months have a grim outlook if you don't like the cold.

This weather though, really can be what we make of it.

The largest winter festival in the US wants to warm the soul with the World of Winter.

It just finished its first full weekend in Grand Rapids.

Micah Hill said, "It really adds kind of to the winter ambiance. I think kids really like it."

The Hive exhibit has been a particular hit for visitors we spoke to on Sunday. It's one of the dozens of displays from all over the world helping make the most of the season.

Josh McAuliffe brought the exhibit to West Michigan from Australia.

McAuliffe said, "The hive first debuted at Vivid Sydney in 2023 and I was invited to come and present it here."

Penny Luth said, "It's cool to listen to the beat box over there, because it flashes cool colors, and it's really cool."

The season is really all about how you look at it, and there's plenty to see at World of Winter.

The festival runs until March 2.

