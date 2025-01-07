Watch Now
World of Winter in Grand Rapids kicks off this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ largest winter event is kicking off this week. The World of Winter is a free outdoor event transforming the city into a wonderland.

Now in its 6th year organizers say it is the largest winter festival in the nation. The festival features art exhibits, activities, and events.

World of Winter is held throughout the city of Grand Rapids with more than 150 free events, activities and outdoor art installations.

The opening ceremony is Saturday, January 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. World of Winter runs from January 10 to March 2.

For a full schedule of events and to see a map of all art installations you can go to https://worldofwintergr.com/

