LOOK DOWN: Take the 'walk of history' during Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — Grand Haven is Coast Guard City, U.S.A and you don't have to go far to dive into the city's rich history.

But, you will need to look down.

Similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, there's history underfoot in the popular lakeshore town.

More than twenty brass plaques bearing Coast Guard insignia give a nod to important people and pieces of Coast Guard history.

This walk through time has it's own history, the idea coming to former festival director, Mike Smith after a visit to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"He actually was inspired by that and thought, wouldn't it be cool to have a Coast Guard walk of history and kind of like take this idea of the Hollywood stars that are in the ground, but change it instead," explained Kate Crosby, Curator of Exhibits and Facilities Manager for the Tri-Cities Historical Museum. "They're spread throughout town. It's a cool way to see downtown Grand Haven and the waterfront and also learn about Coast Guard history."

Crosby said at least two more plaques will be dedicated during the festival this year.

Attendees can take the 'Coast Guard Walk of History' to see them all.

"How it works is you stop by the Coast Guard festival offices, and you can pick up one of their brochures, and then take it as a walking tour brochure," said Erica Layton, Executive Director of the Tri-Cities Historical Museum. "Pick up tidbits of history along the way."

Coast Guard Festival runs from July 26-August 4, 2024.

To learn more about the festival and Coast Guard Walk of History, click here.

