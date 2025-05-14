Local state lawmakers introduce bills banning gender transition procedures for minors

GRAND RAPIDS. — Local Michigan lawmakers have introduced legislation that would effectively ban gender transition procedures for minors while requiring insurers to provide care for detransitioning procedures.

The bills' introduction has sparked outcry from Michigan's transgender community as the debate over transgender youth healthcare continues.

The legislation comes after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a new review citing serious concerns with puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries for minors.

State Rep. Brad Paquette (R-Niles) and state Sen. Thomas Albert (R-Lowell) introduced the legislation. Rep. Paquette says he believes the procedures are harmful to children.

"More and more children are turning to this, and it's wrong," Paquette said.

Paquette is a former teacher, he said he's seen more and more children identifying as trans over the past ten years.

"The belief that a child can be born wrong and remedied with drugs and hormones, and surgeries is just very problematic," Pauette stated.

The review from the Department of Health and Human Services contends children who undergo transition procedures do not see the benefits that transgender supporters claim.

Erin Brefka, a local transgender advocate who recently transitioned, says having support as a child would have helped her in the long run.

"If I could have established myself as a trans girl, as a trans woman, earlier in life, I think it would have made things easier and a lot less stressful," Brefka said.

The push to ban gender-affirming care has gained traction throughout the country. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 26 states have passed laws banning transition procedures for minors.

But this latest bill in Lansing isn't receiving a warm welcome from the transgender community.

"There is nuance to this that people don't want to look at and they would rather see it as a black and white issue that you either allow it or you don't allow it and there's so much gray area in-between that we can talk about," Brefka said.

The bills currently sit in the State House Health Policy Committee. While they could pass out of the House, they're not likely to get past the Democrat-led Senate and Governor.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

