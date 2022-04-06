Local NAACP calls for transparency, cooperation from GRPD following deadly shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The NAACP Grand Rapids branch is calling for transparency from law enforcement following Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids.

The man killed has since been identified as Patrick Lyoya.

Investigators say the officer pulled the 26-year-old over near Griggs and Nelson for a license plate issue.

Lyoya reportedly got out of the car and tried to run.

Police say there was a “lengthy struggle” before the officer shot and killed Lyoya.

The officer was wearing a body camera, but it fell off during the struggle. Police say the footage was able to be recovered and is being reviewed.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation.

In a statement Wednesday, the NAACP Grand Rapids Branch president Cle Jackson called for full transparency and cooperation from law enforcement, saying footage of the incident should be released immediately.

Here’s the full statement:

The NAACP Greater Grand Rapids Branch President, officers and executive committee members are demanding full transparency and cooperation from the Grand Rapids Police Department, as well as any other law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation of the deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya on April 4, 2022.



The public deserves to have the footage released immediately.



The Michigan State Police is the independent investigative agency investigating the incident. Although Chief Eric Winstrom indicates he has no jurisdiction to force the Michigan State Police to release the body camera footage, we have independently confirmed through our partners at the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, that Chief Winstrom and the Grand Rapids Police Department have full jurisdiction and discretion of when to release the body camera footage and they are not obligated to wait until the investigation is completed by the Michigan State Police.



Again, we are demanding the immediate release of any body camera footage or other video surveillance tools used in this incident.



