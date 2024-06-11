Legal expert weighs in on Hunter Biden verdict

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The president's son, Hunter Biden, is now a convicted felon, showing that political involvement in the justice system crosses party lines, with former President Trump being convicted on 34 felony charges less than two weeks ago.

FOX 17 spoke with a legal expert on Tuesday about the impact.

“I can’t say that I am surprised,” Tracey Brame, associate dean of Experiential Learning and director of the Innocence Project for Cooley Law, said.

“They were pretty straightforward in the sense — it was a pretty clear-cut case of false information on an application for a gun permit,” she continued.

Biden, found guilty of making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, said he wasn't using drugs when he bought a gun from a federal arms dealer back in 2018 — when he actually was.

“I think they were hoping for a sympathetic jury under the circumstances,” Brame said.

The timing during an election year didn't go unnoticed.

“His dad is in the midst of a pretty important time in his election cycle. So we’ll see how it goes,” Brame said.

Brame says this is a sign of the political climate.

“Cynically, politics and law have just intersected in troublesome ways all year. I’m hoping it’s not the beginning of a trend, right? Of parties battling back and forth about who can indict whom and who can send whom to prison?” Brame said.

Brame says Biden is unlikely to face any long-term sentencing.

“I’d be surprised if he served any significant jail time for this,” Brame said.

Hunter Biden's time in court isn't over yet. He's set to stand trial in California after being indicted on tax charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube