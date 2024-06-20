Local coverage of UEFA match between Spain and Italy interrupted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Soccer fans in West Michigan, we hear you. Today's soccer match between Spain and Italy in the Euro 2024 Tournament is a highly anticipated competition. Just as the game was set to start, severe weather popped up in West Michigan.

We at FOX 17 are committed to providing potentially life-saving information during dangerous storms.

The telecast of the match is now being show in a small box on FOX 17 while we continue our severe weather coverage.

