'Like sitting on a time bomb': Former West Michiganders face danger from LA fires

(WXMI) — At last check, at least five people have died and hundreds more have been hurt because of the massive, raging fires in California The flames broke out Tuesday night in the Los Angeles area. We connected with two former West Michiganders who are now in the line of danger.

Kris Kyer gave us a glimpse off his balcony of the darkness draping his Hollywood home.

"There's one going towards the southwest, which is in the Pacific Palisades area, and now last night, another one started to my left, which is toward the east in the Altadena- Pasadena area," says Kyer.

"It was devastating this morning,” says Josh Sikkema, a Grand Rapids native who now lives in Marina del Rey. “To just see everything completely gone, I mean, that whole side of the mountain is usually really lush and green and beautiful."

He’s about eight miles from the Palisades fire but still close enough to be in danger.

"Crazy little thing happened last night where an ember came in and caught a corner of a street on fire right outside my window," says Sikkema.

The 50 to 80 mph winds make the fire unpredictable.

"It just shows you how fast that these fires can spread," adds Sikkema.

Both men are facing down multiple infernos.

"I sit in these Hollywood hills right near the Hollywood sign and [an] area called Beachwood Canyon," says Kyer.

Every second that passes inches them closer to a crucial decision.

"Because I’m in this area, these embers have been flying everywhere and anywhere," adds Kyer.

The decision they may soon make: Ride it out or evacuate?

"I love Southern California,” says Kyer. “I grew up in the snow in Muskegon, Michigan."

"It's easier said than done to pick up and leave," says Sikkema.

"Our only escape route are these tiny little streets," Kyer explains. That narrow path to escape may make it more difficult the longer he waits.

“It's like sitting on a time bomb, in a way, isn't it? Because you don't know if your area is going to get hit or not.”

Kyer says the homeowner’s insurance he's had for 27 years dropped its coverage on him Tuesday. He fears he won't be able to find another insurance company, given what's happening.

If he does decide to evacuate, Kyer says he'll grab what belongings he can and drive to a friend's house in Palm Springs.

