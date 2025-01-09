Interactive map shows size, scope of LA fires

This interactive map shows exactly where wildfire fires near LA are raging: Scene Viewer: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

You can see just how large they all are and how many homes and businesses are being threatened or already engulfed.

CA Dept of Forestry and Fire Protection Map CA Dept of Forestry and Fire Protection Map

The Sunset Blvd Fire is less than 2.5 miles from the beloved Hollywood sign, meanwhile, huge swaths of flames threaten homes and lives near Palisades, San Fernando, and Pasadena.

Evacuation orders and warnings surround each blaze, advising people to gather people and pets and leave immediately.

