Letter: 'Political pressure' impacts commissioner's day job

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County's newest commissioner is off his day job.

Chris Kleinjans' attorney says MSU Extension in Ottawa County has put him on unpaid leave claiming the move followed political pressure from other Ottawa County Commissioners.

Chris Kleinjans is a Democrat recently elected to represent Ottawa County's 2nd district during a special election.

He also worked as a Community Nutrition Instructor at Ottawa County MSU Extension before being placed on leave.

Last week, Kleinjans' Attorney, Sarah Howard, sent a letter to MSU Extension's head of human resources requesting a litigation hold.

In the letter, she says she and Kleinjans disagree with the decision to place him on leave after he won his commission seat.

Howard cites a conversation Kleinjans learned about between Ottawa County Chairperson and Ottawa Impact (OI) Founder Joe Moss, Commissioner, fellow OI member Allison Meidema, and MSU Extension District 5 Director James Kelly wherein commissioners allegedly voiced concerns about a conflict of interest if Kleinjans was elected commissioner and continued working for MSU Extension.

She then points to the organization's handbook.

"There is no legitimate argument under the Act or under the Handbook that Mr. Kleinjans must leave his employment with MSU Extension in order to serve as an Ottawa County Commissioner," Howard wrote. "Mr. Kleinjans is capable of spotting a potential conflict of interest, and handling any such situations appropriately should they arise."

She argues the extension's decision to place Kleinjans on leave was politically motivated.

"We believe that the actual reason for this decision is that MSU Extension has bowed to political pressure from current Ottawa County Commissioners aligned with Ottawa Impact," Howard wrote.

She adds this situation harms Kleinjans' ability to make a living.

A representative for MSU Extension can't comment on personnel matters.

I also reached out to Moss and Miedema to get their side. I am still waiting to hear back.

