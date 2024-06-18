Ottawa County Commissioner confirms firing by MSU Extension

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Just after being elected to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, Chris Kleinjans says he was fired from his day job on June 4.

Kleinjans was allegedly put on unpaid leave recently by MSU Extension in Ottawa County, saying his election to office represented a conflict of interest.

His legal team disagreed with the ruling, pointing to conversations allegedly had between Republican Commissioners and Ottawa Impact members Allison Meidema and Chairman Joe Moss and MSU Extension District 5 Director James Kelly as the actual cause.

"We believe that the actual reason for this decision is that MSU Extension has bowed to political pressure from current Ottawa County Commissioners aligned with Ottawa Impact," attorney Sarah Howard wrote.

In a letter sent to partners working with Kleinjans at MSU Extention, he says the reasoning for ending his position as Community Nutrition Instructor with the Health & Nutrition Institute was pulled from Incompatible Public Offices Act 566 of 1978.

https://www.scribd.com/document/743168542/Chris-Kleinjans-Employment-Ended-at-MSU-Extension-Courtesy-Chris-Kleinjans

Kleinjans says he was told they did not believe he could continue working effectively with their partners while fulfilling his role with the County.

"This was the sole reason for my termination. There was no job performance issue, no personal or professional impropriety, nor any other cause for MSU Extension’s decision," Kleinjans told FOX 17 in a statement. " I am currently pursuing legal remedies and seeking to be reinstated to my position. Because of that, I am unable to comment further on the legal elements of this situation."

The recent special election put Kleinjans on the board in the county's 2nd district.