Let's discuss the stigma and hidden pain of endometriosis, "a very common disease"

WYOMING, Mich. — March is known for raising awareness of various causes, including childhood hunger, colorectal cancer, and cultural heritages. However, one issue that often remains overlooked is endometriosis awareness.

While March may be winding down, endometriosis is a pressing concern, particularly for the estimated 10 percent of women of childbearing age who suffer from it.

Ashley Crawford, who experienced significant pain for years, was told at 13 that all women endure difficult periods. “You’re so debilitated with pain that you're curled up in bed, can't get out of bed. Then being told that’s normal, it’s the worst feeling ever,” Crawford said. After 23 years, she was finally diagnosed with endometriosis two years ago.

Lauren Devries shares a similar experience. "My symptoms, unknown to me at the time, probably started around 13 or 14." For Devries, the condition affected her ability to conceive. “I had to go through fertility treatment to get pregnant with my daughter, and that was in 2023 with just kind of unexplained infertility. Didn't know, really what we're dealing with," she explained.

Dr. Maia Sullivan, an OB-GYN at UM Health West stated, “Endometriosis is a very common disease.” She described the condition as when the lining of the uterus grows in places where it should not, such as the pelvis, uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries. The result is intense pelvic pain, which can be difficult to diagnose and treat.

“There aren’t great imaging or lab studies available to help confirm that diagnosis,” Dr. Sullivan noted, adding that the only way to definitively confirm endometriosis is through surgery, which involves a visual examination of the organs inside the abdomen.

Dr. Sullivan mentioned, “Sometimes an endometrial implant can just look like a little clear bleb or a red or a brown little spot on the uterus or the fallopian tube, but sometimes it can be pretty impressive. It can look like scar tissue. It can really distort the anatomy inside the pelvis.”

Despite the severity of their symptoms, both Crawford and Devries found the stigma surrounding endometriosis made them hesitant to seek help, even after years of suffering. Devries expressed, “I was just worried about if we do all this for nothing, I will just be disappointed that we don’t have an answer, and I’ll be embarrassed that we went through all this to not get an answer.”

However, once they received their diagnoses, both women felt a profound sense of relief. Crawford described a transformation, saying, “Even between cycles, I had pain that was just gone, pain that I haven’t felt in two years now, and it’s just gone, and I just felt so vindicated.” Devries elaborated, “The biggest relief ever, like, put me in tears. I was just so thankful to have an answer after all this time.”

While surgery may not be the only option for treatment, especially if there is a family history of the disease, both women emphasize the importance of self-advocacy. “If you’re not happy with your care, you find somebody who will take your concerns seriously and explore all those options,” Dr. Sullivan advised. Devries added, “You just got to advocate for yourself if you don’t feel like something’s right.” Crawford echoed this sentiment, saying, “Listen to your body. Pain is not normal. So listen to your body. If your doctor isn't in agreement, find a new one.”

As the month of March concludes, it's crucial to bring attention to endometriosis. Understanding and addressing this hidden struggle can lead to improved care and outcomes for countless women.

