WGHN moves tower, powers up to go on-air again

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A Grand Haven radio station is back to full power and is ready to hit the airwaves after a tower move.

WGHN-FM announced in a press release on Monday that the station has competed a tower move— a project started in December 2022.

"We would like to thank our engineering group for their hard work as this was not an easy task. To make this move quickly is amazing," said WGHN General Manager Mike Toth.

The station was briefly pulled from the airwaves back in November, after the city of Grand Haven claimed WGHN didn't pay what was owed to the city in its contract.

The city alleged that the station failed to create enough content to meet the contract's demands.

After what the station called a "mix-up" involving electric bills, the city cut the power supply to the transmitter and terminated the lease of the radio tower on 5 Mile Hill, which is owned by the city.

In a following statement, WGHN said it looked forward to putting 92.1 back on the air after relocating to a new site, despite what it calls a "tight timeline."

Now, that tower move has been completed.

According to the release, "Listeners can hear all their favorite programming throughout the Tri-Cities and up and down the Lakeshore, South to Holland and North of Whitehall, We're first at 6 am with Good Morning Grand Haven hosted by Ellen Murphy, then the Noon news and Jesse Bruce with Lunchtime at the Laguna on into afternoon drive with John Roberts 3-6pm."