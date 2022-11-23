WGHN says it won’t accept 'bullying' by city after being pulled from airwaves

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven radio station released a public statement Wednesday, two days after the city cut off their transmitter’s power supply.

The city of Grand Haven claims WGHN 92.1 didn’t pay their dues by providing enough content to meet their contract’s demands.

However, WGHN says they have paid their monthly utility bills.

The statement notes a “mix-up” that reportedly occurred years prior, after which management of Central Dispatch’s bills switched from the city to Grand Haven Public Works (BLP). The radio station says city managers informed them that BLP learned the city was paying WGHN’s electric bill when WGHN was paying Central Dispatch’s electric bills.

Because the amount due was consistent with invoices sent prior to the mix-up, WGHN had no reason to question the bills they received, the statement explains.

We’re told the city then called WGHN and informed them they owe nearly $96,000 for eight years of unpaid electric bills despite having provided no invoices stating this.

WGHN then says on Oct. 21, 2021, it agreed to pay back the amount owed $1,000 each month over a period of eight years.

The statement explains the electric bill was never tied to its Tower Lease Agreement, yet in spite of this, they say the city asserts the station’s tower will be removed as consequence for the station failing to pay its electric bills. However, WGHN says the amount to be paid is not due until October 2029.

“WGHN is no longer going to accept what it perceives to be as bullying from the City of Grand Haven and is standing up for small local business,” the station writes. “WGHN is very proud of its 67-year commitment to local service, critical news and information, emergency alert notifications, Good Morning Grand Haven, promoting local businesses, causes and local sports and finally, our wonderful hard-working staff who do not get enough credit for all they do.”

WGHN concludes its statement by saying it has been given 30 days to take down its equipment from Five Mile Hill. In spite of what it calls a "tight timeline," the radio station says it looks forward to putting 92.1 back on the air after it relocates to a new home. Until then, they say listeners can enjoy their programming on WGHN-AM 1370, FM 94.9, online and through the Grand Haven Radio app.

