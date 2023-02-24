Tulip Time Festival announces winner of 2023 poster contest

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time Festival, Inc. selected the winner for the 2023 Tulip Time Poster Contest: Kristin Doversberger’s “Talk of the Town.”

The festival made the announcement Thursday evening at the First Bloem Reveal Party.

FOX 17

Doversberger’s piece, a paint and paper collage, now is the official Tulip Time poster for this year’s festival.

“Tulip Time has energy and expression. It’s vibrant, diverse and expressive. This is the basis for my submissions – colorful, multiple media and evoking different emotions. It’s the collective experience that’s impactful.”



Kristin Doversberger, 2023 Tulip Time Poster Contest winner

The festival says Doversberger is familiar with different media and used them to create a style that lends itself to flexible expression in an inspired form.

“This piece is extraordinary and represents so many elements of Tulip Time with exquisite detail in the tulips and houses. We are thrilled with this artwork and merchandise,” Tulip Time Festival Executive Director Gwen Auwerda said.

Tulip Time Festival

Artists entered nearly 100 pieces into the 2023 competition the previous fall.

A juror, Professor Margaret Vega, narrowed down those entries to the top 20.

READ MORE: Tulip Time announces top 20 finalists for 2023 First Bloem Festival Artwork competition

The winning piece was selected from the top 20 at the First Bloem event Thursday evening.

Copies of Doversberger’s “Talk of the Town” will be for sale at the Tulip Time Festival office [42 W. 8th Street in downtown Holland], along with other merchandise and souvenirs based on the piece.

FOX 17

Doversberger grew up in Indiana. She earned her BFA from Indiana University, with a minor in graphic design.

The artist studied painting, drawing and printmaking, all of which you can see in her work, a playful mixture of color and texture.

Recently, Doversberger began experimenting with a more illustrative style.

She and her family recently moved to Holland, right on the shores of Lake Macatawa, not far from Lake Michigan.

Doversberger says she’s excited about her new community and is eager to get more involved with the local art museums, historical society and architectural preservation efforts.

FOX 17

The 94th Tulip Time Festival runs May 6- May 14, 2023.

For information about the event or to buy tickets, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube