Tulip Time announces Top 20 finalists for 2023 First Bloem Festival Artwork Competition

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time has announced the Top 20 finalists for the 2023 First Bloem Festival Artwork Competition. The winning piece of the competition will be selected for the Tulip Time poster.

More than 97 submissions were sent for this edition of the contest. The artwork had to represent Tulip Time’s mission of celebrating Holland’s tulips, Dutch heritage, and the ever-growing diversity of the community.

Tulip Time Professor Margaret Vega

Each year, the Top 20 pieces are selected by an invited juror. This year’s juror was Professor Margaret Vega, who teaches at Kendall College of Art and Design. “I was interested in the variety of materials, from photography to cut paper, used to express the beauty and emotion of tulips,” said Professor Vega. “I was attracted to several pieces immediately for their balance and unique approach to the guidelines.”

A list of the Top 20 finalists can be found below:



“All are Welkom” by Cindy Bender

“Ready to Reign” by Betsy Buurma-Morton

“Grand Perfection” by John Cowden

“Tulips, Windmills and Mondrain” by Charles Cusack

"Talk of the Town" by Kristin Doversberger

"Tulip Patch" by Patricia Flynn

“Hollandia” by Thea Grigsby

“On a Spring Day” by Carol Hall

“Spring Blooms” by Karen Johnson

“Never Too Many” by Karen Johnson

“It’s Tulip Time!” by Steve Leary

“Tulip Daydream” by Andrea Rich

“Twee Landen, een Geest” by Lori Rivera

“Tulip Treasures” by Anne Rivers

“Evening Tulips” by Connie Schaftenaar

“Tulip Maze” by Michael Stewert

“Blended Colors of Spring” by Carolyn Stitch

“In the Round” by Sandy Swartzentruber

“Time to Celebrate” by Dian Taylor

“Let’s Dance” by Sally Yugovich

The winning piece that will be on the 2023 Tulip Time poster will be announced at the First Bloem Reveal on February 23.

The Top 20 Finalists can be viewed below:

Tulip Time "All are Welkom" by Cindy Bender

Tulip Time "Ready to Reign" by Betsy Buurma-Morton

Tulip Time "Grand Perfection" by John Cowden

Tulip Time "Tulips, Windmills and Mondrain" by Charles Cusack

Tulip Time "Talk of the Town" by Kristin Doversberger

Tulip Time "Tulip Patch" by Patricia Flynn

Tulip Time "Hollandia" by Thea Grigsby

Tulip Time "On a Spring Day" by Carol Hall

Tulip Time "Spring Blooms" by Karen Johnson

Tulip Time "Never Too Many" by Karen Johnson

Tulip Time "It's Tulip Time" by Steve Leary

Tulip Time "Tulip Daydream" by Andrea Rich

Tulip Time "Twee Landeen, een Geest" by Lori Rivera

Tulip Time "Tulip Treasures" by Anne Rivers

Tulip Time "Evening Tulips" by Connie Schaftenaar

Tulip Time "Tulip Maze" by Michael Stewert

Tulip Time "Blended Colors of Spring" by Carolyn Stitch

Tulip Time "In the Round" by Sandy Swartzentruber

Tulip Time "Time to Celebrate" by Dian Taylor

Tulip Time "Let's Dance" by Sally Yugovich

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube