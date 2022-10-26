Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Tulip Time announces Top 20 finalists for 2023 First Bloem Festival Artwork Competition

Bender_All_Are_Welkom(web).png
Tulip Time
"All are Welkom" by Cindy Bender
Bender_All_Are_Welkom(web).png
Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 16:44:04-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time has announced the Top 20 finalists for the 2023 First Bloem Festival Artwork Competition. The winning piece of the competition will be selected for the Tulip Time poster.

More than 97 submissions were sent for this edition of the contest. The artwork had to represent Tulip Time’s mission of celebrating Holland’s tulips, Dutch heritage, and the ever-growing diversity of the community.

Vega Studio 2.jpeg
Professor Margaret Vega

Each year, the Top 20 pieces are selected by an invited juror. This year’s juror was Professor Margaret Vega, who teaches at Kendall College of Art and Design. “I was interested in the variety of materials, from photography to cut paper, used to express the beauty and emotion of tulips,” said Professor Vega. “I was attracted to several pieces immediately for their balance and unique approach to the guidelines.”

A list of the Top 20 finalists can be found below:

  • “All are Welkom” by Cindy Bender
  • “Ready to Reign” by Betsy Buurma-Morton
  • “Grand Perfection” by John Cowden
  • “Tulips, Windmills and Mondrain” by Charles Cusack
  • "Talk of the Town" by Kristin Doversberger
  • "Tulip Patch" by Patricia Flynn
  • “Hollandia” by Thea Grigsby
  • “On a Spring Day” by Carol Hall
  • “Spring Blooms” by Karen Johnson
  • “Never Too Many” by Karen Johnson
  • “It’s Tulip Time!” by Steve Leary
  • “Tulip Daydream” by Andrea Rich
  • “Twee Landen, een Geest” by Lori Rivera
  • “Tulip Treasures” by Anne Rivers
  • “Evening Tulips” by Connie Schaftenaar
  • “Tulip Maze” by Michael Stewert
  • “Blended Colors of Spring” by Carolyn Stitch
  • “In the Round” by Sandy Swartzentruber
  • “Time to Celebrate” by Dian Taylor
  • “Let’s Dance” by Sally Yugovich

The winning piece that will be on the 2023 Tulip Time poster will be announced at the First Bloem Reveal on February 23.

The Top 20 Finalists can be viewed below:

Bender_All_Are_Welkom(web).png
"All are Welkom" by Cindy Bender
Buurma-Morton_Ready_to_Reign(web).png
"Ready to Reign" by Betsy Buurma-Morton
Cowden_Grand_Perfection(web).png
"Grand Perfection" by John Cowden
Cusack_Tulip_Time_Mondrian.png
"Tulips, Windmills and Mondrain" by Charles Cusack
Doversberger(sm).jpg
"Talk of the Town" by Kristin Doversberger
Flynn_Tulip Patch(web).png
"Tulip Patch" by Patricia Flynn
Grigsby_Hollandia(web).png
"Hollandia" by Thea Grigsby
Hall_On_a_Spring_Day(web).png
"On a Spring Day" by Carol Hall
Johnson1_Spring_Blooms(web).png
"Spring Blooms" by Karen Johnson
Johnson_Never_Too_Many(web).png
"Never Too Many" by Karen Johnson
Leary_Its_Tulip_Time(web).png
"It's Tulip Time" by Steve Leary
Rich_Tulip_Daydream(web).png
"Tulip Daydream" by Andrea Rich
Rivera-Twee-Landen-een-Geest(web).png
"Twee Landeen, een Geest" by Lori Rivera
Rivers(Tulip_Treasures(web).png
"Tulip Treasures" by Anne Rivers
Schaftenaar_Evening_Tulips(web).png
"Evening Tulips" by Connie Schaftenaar
Stewart_Tulip_Maze(web).png
"Tulip Maze" by Michael Stewert
Stich_Blended_Colors_of_Spring(web).png
"Blended Colors of Spring" by Carolyn Stitch
Swartzentruber_In_the_Round(web).png
"In the Round" by Sandy Swartzentruber
Taylor_Time_to_Celebrate(web).png
"Time to Celebrate" by Dian Taylor
Yugovich_Lets_Dance(web).png
"Let's Dance" by Sally Yugovich

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered