Victim in Ottawa County weekend shooting identified; suspect charged with manslaughter

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man who died following a shooting in Ottawa County on Saturday has been identified by investigators.

Hector Enriquez-Rangel died after being shot in Wright Township on March 1.

The 18-year-old was taken to the emergency room at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was pronounced dead. Grand Rapids police were able to figure out Enriquez-Rangel had been shot near the intersection of Arthur Street and 40th Avenue in Wright Township. They turned the investigation over to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Another 18-year-old, Alan Lopez, who detectives say was involved in the shooting was detained at the hospital. Lopez was arraigned Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Alan Lopez, charged with manslaughter in a deadly shooting in Wright Township on March 1, 2025.

Both Enriquz-Rangel and Lopez lived in Wright Township.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.

