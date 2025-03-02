Teenager shot in Ottawa County but taken to GR hospital dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenager who was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital, where the person later died, had been shot in Ottawa County earlier Saturday.

At 6:58 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Grand Rapids Police Department saying that they had been called to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids where a person had been brought in suffering from a gunshot wound. Grand Rapids Police said their investigation revealed that the incident had occurred in Ottawa County near the intersection of Arthur Street and 40th Avenue in Wright Township, and that they had detained an additional person related to the investigation.

The victim was an 18-year-old who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ottawa County detectives responded to the hospital to investigate. Another 18-year-old who was involved in the incident was taken into custody at the hospital and was later transported to the Ottawa County Jail. The suspect's name has not been released pending arraignment in court on Monday.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County Central Dispatch or Silent Observer.

