Work resumes to finish I-196 project in Ottawa County

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP — It will be déjà vu all over again for drivers on I-196 in Ottawa County beginning April 10.

During the construction season of 2022, traffic in both directions shared the same side of the freeway between Zeeland and Hudsonville. That allowed for the complete reconstruction of the westbound lanes from 32nd Avenue to Byron Road/I-196 Business Loop.

This year, all traffic will be shifted to that new westbound pavement so the eastbound lanes can be torn up and replaced.

While there have already been lane closures – mainly on the westbound side – to allow for preparation work, the main part of the project gets underway April 10. Work is expected to be finished in mid-November.

The most disruptive part of the project is at the interchange at Byron Road. As with last year, several ramps will be closed, but this year there will be a period where Byron Road and I-196 Business Loop west of the freeway will be closed as well.

Here's the schedule:

April 10



All traffic shifted to the westbound pavement between 32nd Avenue/Hudsonville and I-196 Business Loop/Byron Road.

One lane open eastbound. Two lanes open westbound.

Ramps closed through September:

from I-196 Business Loop/Byron Road to eastbound I-196, closed. From eastbound I-196 to Byron Road, closed. Detour: Use interchange at Adams Street.



April 17

