Woman searching for couple in Grand Haven fireworks photo

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Corrin Harrell was watching the fireworks in Grand Haven on July 1st with her family by the Anchor downtown, when she snapped this photo.

Harrell says she doesn't know the couple pictured, but thought the photo of them sitting arm-in-arm was a sweet candid moment worth sharing with them.

"It's like super busy down there," Harrell told FOX 17. "And we live really close. So we didn't have a spot marked out. We just kind of walked around, grabbed a seat, and then the fireworks were starting. And I'm just staring at this couple in front of me. They were so sweet. So I just took a picture of it. And it was beautiful. So then I was like, I have to find them. Because obviously, they would want that, they would want a picture. That's cool."

"There's no filter. No filter on that picture. It was just perfect."

The internet agreed, with the post garnering more than 2,000 likes on the Grand Haven Informed Facebook page.

"I was a little bit hesitant initially to post it because I like didn't want to offend anybody or you know," said Harrell, "I don't know these people. But I'm like, it's just so precious to see that. You know what I mean? So finding them, I just thought it would be really cool. And that they would like to have that."

The search for the couple, however, is ongoing. Harrell says she's hopeful what she calls a #relationshipgoals photo can be given to the people in it, which is why she hopes by sharing this picture with FOX 17, the couple can be found.

"I think a lot of young people were hoping that that was going to be like them, you know, down the road. relationship goals." Harrell continued, "I think it was the hashtag I put with it."

"I was for sure that somebody was gonna say like, Oh, I know, this couple are my parents or something. But nobody seems to know them. So I just thought, why not try to find them if it goes on the news, right?"