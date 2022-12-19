Woman found dead after Ottawa County mobile home fire identified

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 28-year-old mother who died in a mobile home fire in Ottawa County that also claimed the life of a child has been identified.

The deadly fire happened at a mobile home on Mt. Blanc Lane in Allendale Township just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The home is part of the Allendale Meadows Manufactured Home Community which is just northwest of Lake Michigan Drive and 48th Avenue.

Investigators say when crews arrived, they found the house filled with smoke. The fire was put out in a short time.

A mother and child died in the fire, according to investigators.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the woman has been identified as 28-year-old Angelica Del Villar-Garcia of Allendale. The sheriff’s office says the child has not yet been positively identified but detectives believe it to be Villar-Garcia’s 6-year-old son who lived in the home with her. His name is being withheld pending additional testing.

The sheriff’s office says Angelica died from smoke inhalation and her death has been ruled a suicide.

Detectives say it’s been determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The sheriff’s office says they do not have any outstanding suspects or persons of interest at this time, but the circumstances surrounding the deaths and fire remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the deadly fire should call the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

