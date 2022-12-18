Caution tape up after mobile home fire in Allendale Twp.

ALLENDALE TWP., Mich. — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Ottawa County.

The fire broke out a little after 6 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Mt. Blanc Lane.

FOX 17

The home is part of the Allendale Meadows Manufactured Home Community which is just northwest of Lake Michigan Drive and 48th Avenue.

A neighbor tells FOX 17 that flames were seen on a stove and there was smoke in a back bedroom.

The fire is now out but multiple crews remain on the scene.

Investigators have not confirmed if anyone was injured but the home is now blocked off with yellow caution tape.

FOX 17 has a crew on scene working to learn more.