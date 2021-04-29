Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Woman dies following Ferrysburg motorcycle crash

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County sheriff unit file photo
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 15:30:51-04

FERRYSBURG CITY, Mich. — A 29-year-old Muskegon woman died after spending days in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Ferrysburg.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Ellen White was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on southbound U.S. 31 on April 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the motorcycle lost control and crashed. The motorcycle then slid across the pavement and hit a car.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies say they are still investigating, but suspect alcohol played a role in the crash. The sheriff’s office says criminal charges will be requested once the investigation is complete.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time