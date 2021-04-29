Woman dies following Ferrysburg motorcycle crash

FERRYSBURG CITY, Mich. — A 29-year-old Muskegon woman died after spending days in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Ferrysburg.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says Ellen White was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on southbound U.S. 31 on April 25.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the motorcycle lost control and crashed. The motorcycle then slid across the pavement and hit a car.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies say they are still investigating, but suspect alcohol played a role in the crash. The sheriff’s office says criminal charges will be requested once the investigation is complete.

