Motorcycle crash leaves two hospitalized in Ferrysburg City

Posted at 9:48 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 21:49:19-04

FERRYSBURG CITY, Mich. — Today Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle crash on SB US31 near M-104 that left one in critical condition and another with life threatening injuries in Ferrysburg City.

An investigation conducted by authorities revealed that a Whitehall man, 31, lost control and crashed. Afterwards the motorcycle slid into a car driven by a West Olive Man, 39, sending him to North Ottawa Community Hospital with critical injuries.

The motorcyclist was transferred to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Though the investigation is ongoing, alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

