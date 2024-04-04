Wife to widow: Woman sits down with FOX 17 after fight, accident lead to husband’s death

HOLLAND, Mich. — A West Michigan wife is now a widow after she says her husband jumped onto the windshield of her car and fell off while she was driving in a Wendy's parking lot in Holland.

It happened last week Monday.FOX 17 spoke with the woman behind the wheel, who's from Grand Haven. She wants to share her side.

“I’m still in disbelief. The whole thing blows my mind,” Vinnice Leon said.

Distraught and heartbroken, Vinnice Leon says she never meant to hurt her husband, Robert Leon.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah, and it happened so fast. I would have never ever hurt him in a million years. He was my best friend,” Leon said.

Robert died with Vinnice behind the wheel. It happened at the Wendy's on 16th Street in Holland. The two began arguing, Leon says, because she ordered a Nintendo Switch and not a PlayStation 5.

“He got really upset. I’ve never seen him fly off the handle like that. I’ve never seen him ... I don’t know why he got so angry. But then he started calling me names, and being very aggressive. He scared my daughter. She screamed at the top of her lungs, like scared cuz he was yelling at me. He slapped me and then he punched my arm. I told him, 'You know, I can cancel the order; I can order the PS5,'” Leon said.

Leon says things escalated from there. At one point, Robert gets out of the car.

“My daughter’s screaming. She’s like going, 'Mom, get me out of here; get me away from him, Mom. Save me.' So I pulled out of the parking spot, and I went to go forward,” Leon said.

Vinnice says she was trying to drive from the Wendy's parking lot to the Meijer parking lot, just to give Robert time to cool off. She describes what happens next.

“As I was pulling out, he jumped on the hood and he was holding on where the windshield wipers are,” Leon said. “I had proceeded to turn, and as I turned he slipped off and hit his head; that’s what caused him to pass away. He had a brain bleed that was inoperable," Leon said.

FOX 17 asked Vinnice why she didn't just stop driving.

“I thought about that later. But it happened so quickly, and my daughter was freaking out. He was trying to break the window on the driver’s side door. He was kicking the door. He was freaking out. I was scared. I’ve never seen him like that,” Leon said.

The whole incident is still under investigation by the Holland Department of Public Safety.

