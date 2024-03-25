Grand Haven man hurt after being thrown from hood of car during argument

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man is in the hospital with head injuries after he was thrown from the hood of a moving vehicle during an argument Monday afternoon.

The city of Holland says the incident happened in the parking lot of a Wendy’s on 16th Street.

We’re told a man and woman from Grand Haven, aged 45 and 44, respectively, argued while inside a 2009 Dodge Charger when the man left and the woman locked the doors.

The woman drove to leave the parking lot when the man leaped onto the vehicle’s hood, city officials explain. The car left the parking lot and turned left, during which the man fell from the car and hit his head on a paved surface.

The man was hospitalized in Zeeland for treatment of serious injuries, according to the city.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube