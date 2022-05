PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Ottawa substitute teacher who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student has been sentenced.

Court records show Jill Edstrom was sentenced Monday to 18 months behind bars for criminal sexual assault in the third degree.

Edstrom was charged back in October after deputies said she had a relationship with a 16-year-old.

