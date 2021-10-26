Watch
West Ottawa Substitute

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One long-term substitute teacher for Ottawa County Public Schools has been charged with sexual misconduct after entering a relationship with a student.

An investigation by Sheriff’s Detectives has revealed a teacher, a 50-year-old-woman, has previously entered a relationship with a 16-year-old student.

The teacher, Jill Edstrom, was charged on one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree on Oct. 26, 2021, and was arraigned by the Honorable Juanita Bocanegra in the 58th District Court.

Edstrom's bond was set a $25,000 cash/surety, which was posted shortly after her arraignment.

Those with information are urged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).

