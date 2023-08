OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A crash on I-96 has blocked the westbound lanes following a crash Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say the crash happened west of 68th Avenue near Coopersville.

We’re told the crash involved a semitruck.

Motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

