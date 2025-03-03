Victim in Ottawa County weekend shooting identified

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man who died following a shooting in Ottawa County on Saturday has been identified by investigators.

Hector Enriquez-Rangel died after being shot in Wright Township on March 1.

The 18-year-old was taken to the emergency room at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was pronounced dead. Grand Rapids police were able to figure out Enriquez-Rangel had been shot near the intersection of Arthur Street and 40th Avenue in Wright Township. They turned the investigation over to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Another 18-year-old who detectives say was involved in the shooting was detained at the hospital. In an update on Monday, investigators say that person now is being held pending criminal charges in connection with the shooting.

That man is not being identified by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Both 18-year-olds live in Wright Township.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.

