SPRING LAKE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard Festival Director Michael J. Smith was laid to rest Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard retiree was 70 years old when he passed away two weeks ago.

Commander Smith served as executive director for the U.S. Coast Guard since 2006 following his retirement.

The funeral was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

