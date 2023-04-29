Director of Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival dies

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Officials with the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival announced the death of one of their own on Friday.

Commander Michael J. Smith died this week at his home. He served as the executive director of the festival from 2006 until his death, according to his Linkedin profile,

Prior to that, he worked for the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles, a non-profit rescue mission from 2003-2006.

The anchor on Dewey Hill will be raised and lit in his honor on Saturday and will remain lit until he's laid to rest.

Smith was 70-years-old.