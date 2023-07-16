Two held for mail theft in Ottawa County's Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are being held for mail theft after being apprehended Sunday morning.

Early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of people taking mail out of a mailbox at 1318 Rosewood. The vehicle was located at 40th and Port Sheldon, and the suspects began throwing the mail out of the window when they saw the police car. The vehicle was stopped and two adults were taken into custody.

Both suspects were lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

