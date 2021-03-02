Tulip Time returns amid pandemic in 2021

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time will return this year after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and organizers are giving us a look at what to expect from this year’s festival.

Because of directives from the Centers for Disease Control and guidelines from the state health department, some of the events the festival is known for – such as parades, dance performances and the carnival – may not happen this year, according to a news release.

Events that will still happen, albeit with a twist, in 2021 include:

The Tulip Time run, which will take place virtually

Dockside tours of the “Friends Good Will” ship

The annual quilt raffle, which will take place April 15 to May 9

Yoga in the Tulips

The Artisan Market, which will be held virtually

In addition, potted tulips will soon be available to purchase.

Downtown walking tours led by a costumed guide and a scavenger hunt will also take place.

And of course, thousands of tulips have been planted in Holland.