Tulip Time 2021 festival details announced

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time 2021 organizers have announced additional details for this year’s festival events.

Dutch Costume Exhibit & Dutch Market:

In this new event, guests will be able to see the costumes worn by the Tulip Time Dutch Dancers, representing eight of the twelve provinces of the Netherlands.

The exhibit will also feature other Dutch Dance artifacts, as well as a History of Tulip Time Posters Exhibit and other educational displays presented by local museums.

Up for sale will be tulip bulbs, Dutch-inspired goods and Tulip Time merchandise at the Dutch market.

This event will be held May 1-8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center Place.

Times tickets will be required and are available online for advance purchase.

Tulip Time Carnival Midway:

Though it’ll be scaled back to allow for adjusted capacity and social distancing, this year’s Midway will still feature rides, bright flashing lights and festival food.

It’ll be located in the north lot of the Holland Civic Center Place.

Daily schedule, ticket information and more details on the safety measures that will be in place can be found here.

VIP Walking Tours:

A costumed guide will share Holland’s history, points of interest and more during this two-mile walking tour.

Guests will then be served a meal including a Charcuterie tray, wine tasting and dessert.

The host for the one-hour private reception will be the city’s mayor and a local Holland enthusiast.

Timed tickets will be required.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to participate.

Tulip Time Painting Event:

Local artist Carolyn Stich will guide guests through painting one of two options: a contemporary vase with a modern Delft or vibrant tulip design, or a springlike painting on canvas of tulips.

No prior painting experience is necessary.

Yoga in the Tulips:

Held outdoors among the city’s tulip plantings, these 60-minute yoga sessions are designed for all levels.

Sessions will be held by Back to Health Chiropractic.

Three sessions will be available: May 2 at 10 a.m., May 3 at 7 p.m. and May 4 at 7 p.m.

Online registration will be required.

Pre-festival Tulip Sale:

The tulip pot sale is a fundraiser for future Tulip Time programs and events.

Pots are on sale now through April 14.

Each 10-inch pot contains 10 bulbs that will bloom this year and can then be replanted in a garden for next year.

No color choices or exchanges will be possible.

Pots will need to be purchased online in advance for a specific curbside pick-up day and time.

Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt:

Pick up a scavenger hunt flyer at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau, information booths or download a copy online.

This is a free event.

Tulip Time 2021 Quilt Raffle:

Starting April 15 through May 9, tickets will be available to purchases for a chance to win this year’s handmade quilt, “Happy Tulips.”

Purchase tickets at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau and Apothecary Gift Shop, where the quilt will also be on display the week of the festival.

The raffle drawing will take place May 10.

The winner will not need to be present at the drawing.

Virtual Artisan Market:

Beginning April 24 through May 9, the online market will sell handcrafted, original pieces from juried artisans from around the country.

Offerings will include paintings, art glass, pottery, metal sculpture and more.

--

Full festival details, including ticket information, can be found here or by calling 800-822-2770.