What to expect during Tulip Time 2021

Tulip Time is back in bloom for 2021, bringing many of its traditional events back into the spotlight, but with a virtual twist.

Unfortunately, traditional events such as Dutch Dance performances, parades, and the carnival will not be taking place this year due to social distancing guidelines, but other events will be modified to be done virtually.

The Tulip Time Run will now take place virtually, so people can run or walk anytime, anywhere! Registrants will receive a participant bib and medal. Shirts and hoodies are also available for purchase.

The Michigan Maritime Museum returns with dockside tours of their tall ship ‘Friends Good Will.’ The ship will sail into town and dock on the north wall of Boatwerks Restaurant. Reservation and ticket information will be available soon from the Museum.

The annual Quilt Raffle will take place April 15 – May 9. Purchase tickets at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau, and Apothecary Gift Shop, for a chance to win a beautiful handmade quilt.

Yoga in the Tulips will be offered again in the tulip gardens at Window on the Waterfront. Tickets will be available for purchase due to this event being at a limited capacity.

Each year hundreds of talented artisans display their unique wares at the Artisan Market. For 2021 the market is going virtual and the shopping experience will be expanded to April 24 through May 9.

In addition, there are new, inventive ways to celebrate Tulip Time. The community will have a chance to purchase potted tulips! Pots containing 8-10 imported tulip bulbs will provide a burst of color this spring to all who purchase.

Downtown Walking Tours will run throughout the week. On this two-mile tour, led by a costumed guide, you will learn about Holland’s history, points of interest, and more.

There will also be a Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt, a free event for you to discover new places in downtown Holland.

Full details on all of these happenings, including on-sale dates for ticketed events, can be found at tuliptime.com.