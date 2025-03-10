Tickets of home town screening for 'Holland' melt away in minutes

HOLLAND, Mich. — Movie-goers in West Michigan will get a first crack at seeing the latest film shot on the eastern shores of Lake Michigan.

"Holland" is set to release on Amazon Prime on March 27, but 3 days before there will be a special screening in the very city the movie is set in. The Knickerbocker Theater will host the one-night-only presentation of the film that recorded some scenes in the tulip city nearly two years ago.

Starring Nicole Kidman, the movie promises to showcase areas around Holland, including the Windmill Island Gardens.

The special screening will also feature a Q&A with Director Mimi Cave. Mayor Hanthan Bocks is set to moderate the discussion.

Free tickets for the presentation were claimed in mere minutes after being released on Monday.

