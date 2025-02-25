TRAILER OUT: Get ready for 'Holland', a thriller set, shot in its namesake town

HOLLAND, Mich. — "Every day, I get to wake up in the best place on Earth; Holland Michigan," drolls Nicole Kidman's character in the new movie, Holland; set in and named for our very own tulip-loving lakeshore town!

The thriller, Holland premiered at SXSW this year and follows unsuspecting Nancy Vandergroot (Kidman) in the well-oiled machine that is her life in Holland, Michigan as she and her friend Dave Delgado (Gael Garcia Bernal) discover a terrifying secret.

Many of the film's scenes will look familiar— they were shot right here in Holland for that authentic Tulip Time look and feel.

"Having this go national, I think is just wonderful. People see what is great about Holland, Michigan," City of Holland's Assistant City Manager Matt VanDyken told FOX 17 ahead of the filming.

Check out the full trailer on Prime Video here!

Holland will air on Prime Video on March 27.

