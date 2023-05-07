Thousands come to Holland Saturday for start of 94th Tulip Time Festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — People from all over made their way to Holland Saturday as Tulip Time 2023 officially kicked off.

Even on a rainy day, thousands of people came to see the nearly five million flowers while celebrating Dutch heritage.

“Somehow, it’s still busy, still packed here. I don’t get it, but whatever works,” Bryce Gort from Hudsonville said about Saturday’s crowds.

Michelle Flanagan traveled from Columbus, Ohio to celebrate her birthday at Tulip Time.

“I love it. It’s been amazing. All the different tulip fields, we just went down and saw the Windmill Island Gardens and then all of the tulips here in town. It’s incredible,” she said.

This year features even more concerts and activities, along with a carnival.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity to showcase the city’s rich history.

“It’s been amazing…There has been sold out events across the board so we’re really excited about that,” Chad Mespergen, Tulip Time’s event operations manager, said. “A lot of people downtown, the tulips are in peak bloom right now.”

A 2018 economic impact study found that Tulip Time generated $48 million in new revenue and attracted around 500,000 visitors.

“Tulip Time is a great festival that really celebrates tulips, it celebrates Dutch heritage and Holland today so it really gets people out and involved in the community but also brings tourism in to really get a good look at what Holland does,” Mespergen added.

