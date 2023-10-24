Teen facing reckless driving charges for deadly Allendale Twp. crash on April 11

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old is facing charges months after a crash in Allendale Township claimed the life of a woman and injured two others.

The crash happened April 11 at Pierce Street and 64th Avenue when a Volkswagen pulled into the path of a GMC, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

The Volkswagen's passenger, 26-year-old Madeleine Martin, was killed in the crash.

Deputies say they initially determined the Volkswagen was at fault but extensive investigation has since showed the GMC was traveling above the speed limit.

The GMC driver, a 17-year-old male, now faces reckless driving charges in Juvenile Court, according to OCSO. His name is being withheld due to his age.

READ MORE: Deputies identify woman killed in rollover crash near Allendale

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube