Dispatch: 3 hurt after serious rollover crash in Ottawa Co.

FOX 17
Posted at 7:52 PM, Apr 11, 2023
ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority confirmed to FOX 17 that three people were hurt in a crash Tuesday.

The crash happened at 64th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Charter Township around 7:15 p.m.

Dispatch says two cars were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles rolled over, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 17 was told three people were hurt but their current conditions are not known.

The sheriff's office says the road is shut down and drivers should avoid the area.

** FOX 17 has a crew headed to the scene to bring you the latest details about the crash. **

