Suspects killed in pursuit-ending crash were brothers

HOLLAND, Mich. — The two men who died in a crash that ended a police chase were brothers.

26-year-old Alfredo Mojica Majin and 21-year-old Bryan Mojica both died Sunday morning when their vehicle crashed into a tree near where 32nd Street curves into South Shore Drive.

The pair were being pursued by a Holland Public Safety Officer when the crash happened.

The pursuit happened after the officer responded to a reported fight at the Speedway Gas station on Washington Avenue and 33rd Street. When the officer arrived, he spotted the vehicle pulling out of the parking lot and then heard gunshots that likely came from that vehicle.

The officer pursued the vehicle onto 32nd Street and west until it crashed.

Investigators found a pistol while searching the vehicle. Once the sun rose on Sunday, they also found four shell casings near the gas station. Those casings matched the pistol found in the car, according to police.

The pursuit and crash remain under investigation by both the Holland Department of Public Safety and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Tips can be submitted to the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1 (877) 887-4536.

