Holland police chase ends in crash, death of 2 suspects

HOLLAND, Mich. — A police chase in Holland early Sunday morning ended in a crash, killing both suspects.

It started at around 2:25 a.m. when police received reports of a fight at the Speedway gas station on Washington Avenue.

When an officer arrived and got out of his vehicle, a silver car pulled out of the parking lot onto 33rd Street with its headlights turned off. Then, the officer heard gunshots that police think were fired from the suspect car.

The officer got back in his car to give chase while the suspect car turned onto Pioneer Avenue. It then headed westbound on 32nd Street while speeding, still without headlights.

We're told the suspects then lost control of the car on a curve near South Shore Drive, hitting a tree. Officers found them both dead at the scene.

While that was happening, police were also investigating the shots fired on 33rd that gave way to the chase. They ultimately did not find what — if anything — the suspects were shooting at.

Police aren't releasing any information on either suspect pending notification of their relatives.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident should contact Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1 (877) 887-4536.

