GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect in a Georgetown Township stabbing was arraigned Wednesday.

The incident left a 30-year-old woman hospitalized on Monday, July 4.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Justin DeVries was charged with assault. His bond was placed at $100,000.

Deputies say the victim has since been released from the hospital.

