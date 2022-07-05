Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that took place in Georgetown Township on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred in the 100 block of Baldwin Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 8:41 p.m. Paramedics from the Sheriff’s Office also arrived on the scene and began life-saving efforts to a 30-year-old woman. She was found outside of the residence with a puncture wound to her upper torso. She was stabilized and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

A 35-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident. The stabbing is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911. They can also leave tips with Silent Observer at (877)-887-4539.

