Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Georgetown Township

Ottawa County Sheriff 05222022
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's stabbing.
Ottawa County Sheriff 05222022
Posted at 10:46 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 22:46:10-04

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that took place in Georgetown Township on Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred in the 100 block of Baldwin Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 8:41 p.m. Paramedics from the Sheriff’s Office also arrived on the scene and began life-saving efforts to a 30-year-old woman. She was found outside of the residence with a puncture wound to her upper torso. She was stabilized and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

A 35-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident. The stabbing is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911. They can also leave tips with Silent Observer at (877)-887-4539.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News