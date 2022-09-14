Suspect in Georgetown Twp. domestic disturbance arraigned

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a domestic disturbance case out of Georgetown Township last week has been charged.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a reckless driver on Melody Lane on Friday, Sept. 9.

Afterwards, a truck was reportedly parked in front of a home where a family disturbance may have occurred.

Deputies say they arrived at the home to discover the house was in flames.

The fire was extinguished but the home had sustained a lot of damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say 29-year-old Grandville resident Scott Hargitt was charged Wednesday with domestic violence (second offense), driving recklessly and failing to report an accident.

We’re told Hargitt posted a $50,000 cash/surety bond and has been released from custody.

More charges may be filed at a later date.

What caused the fire is still being investigated.

READ MORE: Ottawa Co. deputies investigate arson, domestic disturbance

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube