Ottawa Co. deputies investigate arson, domestic disturbance

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after a domestic disturbance potentially led to a house fire.

Deputies responded to Melody Lane just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

First, the sheriff’s office got a report about a pickup truck driving recklessly through the area.

Shortly after, the truck parked in front of a home on Melody Lane where there was a possible family disturbance.

When deputies got to the home, the house was on fire.

The sheriff’s office says the Georgetown Fire Department put out the flames, but there is significant damage to the structure.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Deputies arrested the suspect and charges are pending.

It’s not clear yet how or why the fire started, but the sheriff’s office is referring to it as “arson.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube