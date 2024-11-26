Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

Holland police recover cards stolen from gaming store

Super Hideaway Gaming broken into
Waleed Alamleh
Super Hideaway Gaming was broken into this past Sunday.
Super Hideaway Gaming broken into
Posted

HOLLAND, Mich. — More than two weeks after a break in at a local gaming store, Holland police recovered many of the 1000 plus cards that were stolen.

Detectives say they were able to identify a suspect and tracked down a vehicle that looks the same as the one captured by surveillance cameras at the Super Hideaway Gaming Store. A search of the vehicle yielded many of the cards reported stolen in the November 10 break in.

Owner Aeron Mooneyhan told FOX 17 he had never experienced a problem like this before. He estimated roughly $14,000 was taken in the burglary.

Super Hideaway Gaming broken into

Local News

Trading Card Stores Targeted: Local businesses lose thousands to Break-ins

Waleed Alamleh

Investigators continue to work the case, but say the prosecutor's office will soon get a report requesting charges against a suspect.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward