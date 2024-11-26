Holland police recover cards stolen from gaming store

HOLLAND, Mich. — More than two weeks after a break in at a local gaming store, Holland police recovered many of the 1000 plus cards that were stolen.

Detectives say they were able to identify a suspect and tracked down a vehicle that looks the same as the one captured by surveillance cameras at the Super Hideaway Gaming Store. A search of the vehicle yielded many of the cards reported stolen in the November 10 break in.

Owner Aeron Mooneyhan told FOX 17 he had never experienced a problem like this before. He estimated roughly $14,000 was taken in the burglary.

Investigators continue to work the case, but say the prosecutor's office will soon get a report requesting charges against a suspect.

