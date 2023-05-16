Suspect charged in Allendale Twp. assault incident

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The suspect in an Allendale Township assault incident over the weekend has been charged.
The incident occurred Sunday, May 14 when deputies responded to reports of a man firing a gun outside someone’s house on 60th Avenue.
The public was instructed to avoid the area until the suspect was arrested an hour later.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says 35-year-old Brian Adam Witte was arraigned Tuesday on four counts of felonious assault and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.
Witte was placed on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.
Sunday’s incident is currently under investigation.