Suspect in custody after felonious assault & gunshots fired

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday's felonious assault &amp; gunshots fired in Allendale Township.
Posted at 2:34 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 14:40:50-04

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police took a man with a handgun into custody as they investigated a felonious assault Sunday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it is investigating a report of a felonious assault and shots fired in the 11300 block of 60th Avenue at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. The suspect then fled the area eastbound on foot and was apprehended at about 2:23 p.m. Deputies said he was believed to be armed with a handgun.

Deputies originally asked the public to avoid the area, said neighbors should remain in their homes and told people not to confront the suspect.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to call 9-1-1.

